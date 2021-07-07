Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,969 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $157,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,686,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

