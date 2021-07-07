Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 51,579 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Advance Auto Parts worth $149,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $208.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $211.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

