Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 128,179 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,511,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $155,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.