DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $48.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upped their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $9,037,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

