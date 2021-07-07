DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $48.19

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.19, but opened at $49.74. DLocal shares last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 1,099 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

