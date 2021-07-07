DMScript (DMST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $468,774.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $468,774.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.08 or 0.99860844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00972821 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

