Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.23

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.23 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 461542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Domo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Domo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Domo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.