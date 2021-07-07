DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $527,535.24

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $527,535.24 and approximately $13,662.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00407265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

