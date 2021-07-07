Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.80

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 59931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

