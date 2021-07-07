Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.80

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.80 and last traded at C$16.43, with a volume of 59931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

