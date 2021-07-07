DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Critical Analysis

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DraftKings and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 6 20 0 2.77 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

DraftKings currently has a consensus price target of $69.10, indicating a potential upside of 34.19%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.89%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than DraftKings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DraftKings and Genius Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $614.53 million 33.60 -$1.23 billion ($2.76) -18.66 Genius Sports $114.62 million 32.31 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -133.84% -49.11% -34.51% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DraftKings beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites and direct app downloads, as well as direct-to-consumer digital platforms, such as the Apple App store and the Google Play store. DraftKings Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

