Draper Esprit VCT plc (DEVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Draper Esprit VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of DEVC opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.06 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.
Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile
