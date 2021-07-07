Draper Esprit VCT plc (DEVC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Draper Esprit VCT plc (LON:DEVC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Draper Esprit VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DEVC opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.06 million and a PE ratio of -60.63. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.

Draper Esprit VCT Company Profile

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

