dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Up 3.5%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. 53,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 86,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33.

dynaCERT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

