Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

KRG opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

