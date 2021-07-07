Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TBK shares. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

TBK stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.