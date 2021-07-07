Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 9,827 Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

