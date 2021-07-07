Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 4,918 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $909.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.13.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

