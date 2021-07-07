Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,675.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,685.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,335.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

