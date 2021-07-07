Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Knoll were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Knoll in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Knoll by 260.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Knoll by 11.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 168,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million during the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

