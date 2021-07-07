Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $264,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of KRNT opened at $127.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.08. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.89 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $128.10.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

