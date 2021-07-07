Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $272,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 285,355.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 376,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.