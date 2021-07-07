Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $281,000 Investment in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.