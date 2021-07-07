Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $44,829,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth $11,221,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.