Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 4,918 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $909.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

