Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,654,000 after buying an additional 200,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EVO Payments by 30.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 357,368 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

