Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVY)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE:EVY opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.16.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
