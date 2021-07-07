Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVF stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.