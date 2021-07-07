Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $147,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $209.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.66. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

