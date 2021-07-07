Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. 3,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

