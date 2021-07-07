Einsteinium Market Capitalization Hits $7.13 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 53% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $206,155.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00406164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,820,050 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

