Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2,788 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.