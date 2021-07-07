Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 776,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

