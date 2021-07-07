Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

