Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price upped by Barclays from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NYSE LLY opened at $235.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,260 shares of company stock valued at $128,272,988 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

