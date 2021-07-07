Ellaism Price Up 0.9% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $96,747.19 and $17.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.43 or 0.06805211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00155436 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,690,685 coins and its circulating supply is 46,639,353 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

