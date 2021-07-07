Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $17.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 168.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 127,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 4,550,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,973. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $792.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

