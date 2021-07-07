Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE ESRT opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

