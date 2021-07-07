Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.85. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 396,244 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total value of C$515,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,040. Insiders have sold a total of 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887 in the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

