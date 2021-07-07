Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ennis has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 107.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Ennis alerts:

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. Ennis has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 7.44%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.