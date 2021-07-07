Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 67.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total transaction of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.