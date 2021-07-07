Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,082 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $140,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $22,444,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,346.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.60.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

