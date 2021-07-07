Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

