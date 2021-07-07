Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

