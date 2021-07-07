Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display stock opened at $218.36 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $147.82 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

