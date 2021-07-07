Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,284 shares of company stock worth $44,860,672 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $582.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

