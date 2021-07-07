Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.37). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equillium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

EQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,862. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

