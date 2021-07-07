Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Shares of EQIX opened at $819.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $761.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

