Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.