Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE EQNR opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

