Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.