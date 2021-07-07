Equitable Trust Co. Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.7% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $22,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 83.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.61. 11,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,096. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

